Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims Donald Trump lost 30 pounds despite the "crap that he eats"
Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently claimed President Donald Trump has lost a ton of weight, despite his "crap" diet.
During a recent interview with Kennedy, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity claimed that Trump, who has a well-known love for fast food, is "getting healthier."
"I saw him yesterday, and I think he's lost 30 pounds," Kennedy said.
Hannity insisted that Trump "looks great," and claimed the president told him that "when he has a burger now, he usually doesn't have it with a bun."
Kennedy laughed, and said he "didn't know" Trump was "actually changing his diet."
"I have to say this," Kennedy responded, "even with all the – can I say crap – that he eats... he has a genetic system that..."
"Is second to none," Hannity said, excited to compliment the president.
The interview took place at a Steak 'n Shake restaurant in Florida after the chain announced they would now be using beef tallow instead of seed oils to make their french fries, a move that RFK Jr. – who has been leading a "Make America Healthy Again" effort – heavily praised as more healthy.
Although Kennedy expressed his issues with poor diet and sugary drinks, he insisted that he wouldn't ban them. Hannity joked that he's pretty sure Trump would fire him if he did.
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Dietsch & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP