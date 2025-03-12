Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims Donald Trump lost 30 pounds despite the "crap that he eats"

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently claimed President Donald Trump has lost a ton of weight, despite his "crap" diet.

During a recent interview with Kennedy, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity claimed that Trump, who has a well-known love for fast food, is "getting healthier."

"I saw him yesterday, and I think he's lost 30 pounds," Kennedy said.

Hannity insisted that Trump "looks great," and claimed the president told him that "when he has a burger now, he usually doesn't have it with a bun."

Kennedy laughed, and said he "didn't know" Trump was "actually changing his diet."

"I have to say this," Kennedy responded, "even with all the – can I say crap – that he eats... he has a genetic system that..."

"Is second to none," Hannity said, excited to compliment the president.

The interview took place at a Steak 'n Shake restaurant in Florida after the chain announced they would now be using beef tallow instead of seed oils to make their french fries, a move that RFK Jr. – who has been leading a "Make America Healthy Again" effort – heavily praised as more healthy.