Secret service touts new security measures for RNC amid scandal over massive failure

Milwaukee DC - Security measures for the US Republican Party convention and for Donald Trump have been stepped up following the assassination attempt on the former president.

The Secret Service is under severe scrutiny after a shooter nearly succeeded in assassinating Donald Trump on its watch. © Rebecca DROKE / AFP

Planning for the security of the huge gathering in Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been "reviewed and strengthened" following the assassination attempt on Saturday, the director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, said on Monday.



The agency is under huge pressure after a catalog of failures left a gunman able to take a shot at Trump from a nearby rooftop during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The plan for the security measures for the four-day party convention is flexible and will be further adapted if necessary "to ensure the highest level of security for convention attendees, volunteers and the city of Milwaukee," Cheatle added in a statement.

Trump is set to be officially declared the Republican candidate for the presidential election in November at the party convention.

In addition to the increased security measures already implemented for Trump in June, changes will also be made "to ensure his continued protection for the convention and the remainder of the campaign," the statement added.

No details of the increased security measures were given.