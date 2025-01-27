Senate Democrats make bold new move against Trump's January 6 pardons
Washington DC - Senate Democrats are now pushing an effort to publicly condemn President Donald Trump's recent decision to issue sweeping pardons for the January 6 Capitol rioters, which included violent offenders.
On Monday, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington State introduced the one-line resolution, which seeks to establish that "the Senate disapproves of any pardons for individuals who were found guilty of assaulting Capitol Police officers."
The move comes after Trump pardoned over 1,500 rioters on his first day in office, many of whom committed violent acts – some are even accused of using explosives.
In a press release, Murray said that getting support from both sides of the aisle should be "the easiest thing in the world."
"If Republicans care even the tiniest bit about law enforcement, they should be outraged by these pardons," Murray argued.
"I hope and expect my Republican colleagues will allow this very simple resolution to pass as a show of support for the officers who put their lives on the line to keep senators safe."
Along with the resolution, Murray included a list of all the Democrats that have signed on in support of it, but social media was quick to notice that one name was missing – Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.
Is Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman going rogue?
Fetterman gained national attention in 2022 when he managed to defeat reality TV show star Dr. Oz for Pennsylvania's senate seat, even after suffering a debilitating stroke while on the campaign trail.
But though Fetterman ran on a progressive campaign, he has faced heavy criticism in the past year for his staunchly pro-Israel stance in regard to the country's ongoing conflict in Gaza as well as his recent attempts to publicly play defense for Trump and other Republicans.
By Monday afternoon, Fetterman ended up being the last of the 47 Senate Democrats to sign onto the resolution, but he has previously expressed empathy for the rioters.
In a recent interview with ABC News, Fetterman said that he didn't agree with a lot of the pardons Trump issued that day, but added, "I believe in second chances."
