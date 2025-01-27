Senate Democrats make bold new move against Trump's January 6 pardons

Washington DC - Senate Democrats are now pushing an effort to publicly condemn President Donald Trump 's recent decision to issue sweeping pardons for the January 6 Capitol rioters, which included violent offenders.

Senate Democrats recently put forth a resolution to establish that the Senate condemns President Donald Trump's pardoning of violent Capitol rioters. © BRENT STIRTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington State introduced the one-line resolution, which seeks to establish that "the Senate disapproves of any pardons for individuals who were found guilty of assaulting Capitol Police officers."

The move comes after Trump pardoned over 1,500 rioters on his first day in office, many of whom committed violent acts – some are even accused of using explosives.

In a press release, Murray said that getting support from both sides of the aisle should be "the easiest thing in the world."

"If Republicans care even the tiniest bit about law enforcement, they should be outraged by these pardons," Murray argued.

"I hope and expect my Republican colleagues will allow this very simple resolution to pass as a show of support for the officers who put their lives on the line to keep senators safe."

Along with the resolution, Murray included a list of all the Democrats that have signed on in support of it, but social media was quick to notice that one name was missing – Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.