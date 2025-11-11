Senate passes stopgap funding bill as fury at Democrat defections grows

Washington DC - Eight Democratic-aligned senators on Monday broke rank to join Republicans in a 60-40 vote passing a bill to end the longest-ever US government shutdown, sparking widespread backlash and calls for a change in leadership.

The stopgap funding measure built on Sunday's breakthrough and would keep the government open through January, with some programs funded for the full fiscal year, and reverse some of the Trump administration's firings of federal workers.

The bill notably would restore funding for the SNAP food aid program, which helps more than 42 million lower-income Americans pay for groceries.

While Senate Republican leadership agreed to hold an eventual vote on health care, House Speaker Mike Johnson wouldn't even commit to that fig leaf, which at any rate does not ensure the insurance subsidies will be extended.

With tens of millions of Americans set to see their health insurance premiums skyrocket, leaving Democrats with nothing to show for holding the line during a shutdown of record-breaking length, there was an explosion of anger at the party's leadership.

Though he said he could "not in good faith" support a measure "that fails to address the health care crisis," top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer faced widespread calls to step down – in particular after reporting by the American Prospect claimed he had been involved in backroom dealing over the defections.

All seven Democrats, as well as Independent Angus King, who voted in favor of the bill – which was essentially on the table since day one of the 42-day shutdown – will not be up for re-election in 2026.