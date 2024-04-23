Shocking allegations against Trump emerge in classified docs case!

Washington DC - Newly unsealed court filings in Donald Trump 's classified documents case just uncovered accusations that the former president allegedly offered a pardon to one of his co-defendants.

A witness involved in Donald Trump's (l.) classified documents case claimed the former president promised to pardon co-defendant Walt Nauta (r.) if he lied for him. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to CNN, US District Judge Aileen Cannon – who is presiding over the case – ordered the public release of the filings on Monday.

One filing contained an interview from November 2022, where a witness named "Person 16," who is only identified as a former White House employee, claimed that Trump promised to save Walt Nauta, the valet at his Mar-a-Lago estate and co-defendant in the trial.

"Nauta was told by [Trump's] people that his investigation was not going anywhere, that it was politically motivated and 'much ado about nothing,'" the witness said.

"Nauta was also told that even if he gets charged with lying to the FBI, [Trump] will pardon him in 2024."

Trump is facing federal charges for his mishandling of classified documents that he took after leaving the White House in 2021. Nauta was also indicted for allegedly helping Trump obstruct the Department of Justice's attempts to retrieve them.



The witness also claimed that they urged Trump to return the documents in November 2021, but that Trump brushed them off, responding with a "weird 'you're the man' type of response."