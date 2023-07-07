Donald Trump's former aide indicted in classified documents case!

Miami, Florida - Donald Trump 's former employee Walt Nauta has been indicted and arraigned in the classified documents case .

According to CBS News, Nauta appeared in court, alongside his new Florida-based attorney Sasha Dadan, for a brief arraignment on Thursday, during which he pled not guilty to all charges.

His defense team had previously requested the arraignment be delayed twice as Nauta did not have local counsel, which is mandatory under Florida law.

Nauta, who served as Trump's valet and was a White House aide during his administration, is accused of helping the former president obstruct the Department of Justice's investigation into his mishandling of classified documents.

At Trump's discretion, Nauta allegedly moved and tried to conceal dozens of boxes with documents taken from the White House as authorities attempted on multiple occasions to retrieve them.

In the indictment for the case, which was unsealed in June, Nauta was charged with six counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and concealing records. Five of the six charges lists Trump as a co-defendant.

He was also charged individually for lying to the FBI during an interview in May 2022.

Trump, on the other hand, faces 37 federal charges, and also plead guilty when he was arraigned last month.