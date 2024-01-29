Snoop Dogg in shock Donald Trump U-turn: "Nothing but love and respect"

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Snoop Dogg recently revealed in an interview that he is no longer mad at Donald Trump after years of feuding with the former president.

Snoop Dogg (r.) shared in a recent interview that he has "nothing but love and respect" for Donald Trump, despite years of criticizing the former president. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Snoop burried the hatchet, saying that Trump "ain't done nothing wrong to me."

"He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris," the Doggfather added, referring to the pardon of Death Row Records legend Michael "Harry O" Harris in 2021.

"So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump," he added.

Snoops comments are in stark contrast to his previous stance, as the rapper has been extremely critical of Trump since the beginning of his presidency, once describing anyone who supported him as racist.

In 2017, Snoop released the video for his song Lavender (Nightfall Remix), in which the rapper mock assassinates a Trump-inspired clown called Ronald Klump with a prop gun and then binds him in chains.

In an interview with Billboard about the video, Snoop shared a list of grievances he had with then-President Trump, which included his travel ban on multiple Muslim-majority countries, support of police brutality, and the continued mass incarceration of people of color on drug charges, all while White America makes billions on legal weed.