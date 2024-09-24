Son of Trump golf course gunman arrested on child pornography charges

Guilford County, North Carolina - The son of Ryan Routh, the man who was recently arrested for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump , is now also in police custody after investigators found child pornography at his home.

The son of Ryan Routh (pictured), the man who recently attempted to assassinate Donald Trump, was arrested over the weekend for possessing child pornography. © Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

According to ABC News, investigators conducted a search of Oran Routh's home on Saturday, which was "in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation."

During the search, authorities discovered the pornography on two devices in Oran's possession, one of which contained "hundreds" of files and a video of him organizing the purchase of such material.

Oran was immediately arrested and is now facing charges for receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear in North Carolina federal court on Tuesday afternoon.

The "unrelated" search is believed to be in connected with Oran's father, who was arrested on September 15 after he was caught hiding in the bushes of Trump's golf course in Florida with an AK-47 rifle, allegedly planning to assassinate the former president.