Special counsel claps back after Donald Trump begs for delay in classified documents trial

Washington DC - The special counsel responded to Donald Trump and his legal team's request to indefinitely delay the classified documents case.

In a court filing submitted by assistant special counsel David Harbach to Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday, prosecutors argue for a mid-December trial date, as opposed to after the 2024 elections as proposed by Trump's attorneys.

"There is no basis in law or fact for proceeding in such an indeterminate and open-ended fashion, and the Defendants provide none," the filing states.

Harbach describes Trump's claims that the Presidential Records Act protects him as "borderline frivolous," and rejected the argument that Trump's busy election schedule should delay the trial.

"Many indicted defendants have demanding jobs that require a considerable amount of their time and energy, or a significant amount of travel," the filing says.

"The Speedy Trial Act contemplates no such factor as a basis for a continuance, and the Court should not indulge it here."