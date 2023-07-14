Special counsel claps back after Donald Trump begs for delay in classified documents trial
Washington DC - The special counsel responded to Donald Trump and his legal team's request to indefinitely delay the classified documents case.
In a court filing submitted by assistant special counsel David Harbach to Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday, prosecutors argue for a mid-December trial date, as opposed to after the 2024 elections as proposed by Trump's attorneys.
"There is no basis in law or fact for proceeding in such an indeterminate and open-ended fashion, and the Defendants provide none," the filing states.
Harbach describes Trump's claims that the Presidential Records Act protects him as "borderline frivolous," and rejected the argument that Trump's busy election schedule should delay the trial.
"Many indicted defendants have demanding jobs that require a considerable amount of their time and energy, or a significant amount of travel," the filing says.
"The Speedy Trial Act contemplates no such factor as a basis for a continuance, and the Court should not indulge it here."
Donald Trump's claims described as "misleading"
The filing also says that the defendant's argument that attorneys need more time to go over the evidence is "misleading," as a third of the 800,000 pages of evidence contains content-free email headers and footers.
In June, the former president was indicted on 37 federal charges related to the removal of classified documents from the White House, as well as alleged obstruction of attempts to recover them from his Mar-a-Lago property.
Judge Cannon will ultimately decide on a designated trial date soon.
Cover photo: Collage: Mandel NGAN & Patrick T Fallon / AFP