Special Counsel Jack Smith requests delay in Trump's election subversion case

Washington DC - Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the 2020 election subversion case against Donald Trump , has requested yet another delay in the already drawn-out trial.

Special counsel Jack Smith (l.) has requested a delay in the election subversion case against Donald Trump (r.) as prosecutors review a recent Supreme Court ruling. © Collage: Drew Angerer & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last week, Judge Chutkan denied a motion from Trump's legal team to have the indictment dismissed and scheduled a conference for August 16 to determine a schedule for pretrial proceedings.

According to ABC News, Smith filed a request on Thursday to delay the hearing so his team can further "assess the new precedent set forth" by the US Supreme Court's recent ruling that Trump's former presidency lends him "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for core official acts taken while in office, but not for unofficial acts.

"Although those consultations are well underway, the Government has not finalized its position on the most appropriate schedule for the parties to brief issues related to the decision," the filing explained.

"The Government therefore respectfully requests additional time to provide the Court with an informed proposal regarding the schedule for pretrial proceedings moving forward."

Trump is facing four federal felony charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden. The case was scheduled to begin on March 4, but was frozen until the Supreme Court ruled on Trump's immunity claim.