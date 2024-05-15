Stormy Daniels' husband says she'll leave the country if Trump is acquitted
New York, New York - Barret Blade, the husband of porn star Stormy Daniels, says the couple will likely be forced to leave the country if Donald Trump is acquitted in his hush money criminal trial.
Blade recently sat down for an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett, who asked if the couple discussed their plans after the trial is over.
"Either way, I don't think it gets better for her. I think if it's not guilty, we got to decide what to do. Good chance we'll probably vacate this country," Blade explained.
"I know that we would like to get on with our lives. I know that she wants to move past this. We just want to do what I guess you'd say normal people get to do in some aspects, but I don't know if that ever will be... and it breaks my heart."
Trump is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to Daniels in 2016 to cover up an affair he has long denied.
Stormy Daniels faces death threats amid Trump trial
Since Trump was arraigned, Daniels and her legal team have complained about receiving death threats from his supporters, leaving them concerned for her safety.
Most recently, Daniels' attorney claimed that she wore a bulletproof vest while entering and exiting the courthouse during her testimony last week.
Blade went on to say that Stormy is a "warrior" who will continue "fighting for what she believes is right and telling the truth."
