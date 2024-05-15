Stormy Daniels' husband says she'll leave the country if Trump is acquitted

New York, New York - Barret Blade, the husband of porn star Stormy Daniels, says the couple will likely be forced to leave the country if Donald Trump is acquitted in his hush money criminal trial.

During a recent interview, the husband of Stormy Daniels (r.) said the couple may leave the country if Donald Trump (l.) is acquitted in his hush money trial. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / AFP

Blade recently sat down for an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett, who asked if the couple discussed their plans after the trial is over.

"​​Either way, I don't think it gets better for her. I think if it's not guilty, we got to decide what to do. Good chance we'll probably vacate this country," Blade explained.

"I know that we would like to get on with our lives. I know that she wants to move past this. We just want to do what I guess you'd say normal people get to do in some aspects, but I don't know if that ever will be... and it breaks my heart."

Trump is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to Daniels in 2016 to cover up an affair he has long denied.