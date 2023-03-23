Stormy Daniels forced to take action after death threats from Trump supporters

New York, New York - Porn star Stormy Daniels has been getting some concerning hate mail from Donald Trump supporters, forcing her to take some new steps to ensure her safety.

Stormy Daniels claims she has been receiving death threats as the hush money probe may soon lead to an indictment of former president Donald Trump. © Collage: IMAGO / Zoonar & The Photo Access

Stormy's attorney Clark Brewster told TMZ that she has been receiving "vitriolic messages" on social media, including direct messages and death threats, that have them concerned for her safety.

Without giving any details – so as to not tip off anyone that may want to do harm – Brewster said his client had to beef up her security detail, and take other precautions.

The star has become a key witness in a New York grand jury's investigation into hush money he paid her in 2016 to keep an alleged affair they had secret.

Trump may be facing serious fraud charges, and the jury is expected to decide soon on whether to indict him or not, which could result in his arrest.

As the case ramps up, many are blaming Stormy for causing the downfall of a former president who has a massive, cult-like following.