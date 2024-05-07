Trump tries to get classified documents case dismissed over "handling of evidence"
Fort Pierce, Florida - Donald Trump is trying yet again to have his classified documents case either dismissed or delayed for a bizarre new reason.
According to CNN, Trump's legal team submitted a filing on Monday arguing that the contents of the boxes seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate two years ago may have shifted out of order while being held as evidence by prosecutors.
Trump is facing federal charges for taking the boxes after leaving the White House, which contained dozens of highly classified documents.
His teams' arguments come after Special counsel Jack Smith, who has led the case, admitted in a previous filing that the documents in the boxes are now in a different order than how they were retrieved.
In the filing, Trump's attorneys said they were "deeply troubled" by the admission because it "[raises] questions about the investigation and the handling of evidence that must be addressed before the matter proceeds."
They also argued it could be grounds for the case to be dismissed entirely.
When will Trump's classified documents trial begin?
Later that day, Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over the trial, paused all deadlines scheduled for the case, including one this week when the defense was expected to turn over pretrial disclosures.
Cannon did not give further explanation for her ruling but promised a new list of dates for all pretrial deadlines and hearings.
The move appears to further delay the trial, which has yet to have a scheduled start date.
Trump is currently on trial in New York City over charges of business fraud related to hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
Cover photo: Collage: Almond NGAN / AFP & JUSTIN LANE / POOL / AFP