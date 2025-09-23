Supreme Court paves way for Trump to fire FTC commissioner for ideological reasons

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Monday opened the door for President Donald Trump to fire Federal Trade Commission member Rebecca Slaughter after a draw-out legal battle.

The Supreme Court has allowed President Donald Trump to fire FTC commissioner Rebecca Slaughter. © AFP/Mandel Ngan

At the request of the Department of Justice, the Supreme Court blocked a previous court order that had stopped Rebecca Slaughter's firing on the bases of a lawsuit she had filed against the Trump administration.

The court will hear arguments in the case in December, where Slaughter will argue that she cannot be dismissed until her term expires in 2029.

In the meanwhile, she is no longer a part of the FTC.

The case could overturn a 90-year precedent that protects federal agency heads from presidential overreach and grants them a certain amount of independence.

As it currently stands, federal law permits Trump to fire Slaughter only if she breaks the law, is neglectful of her duties, or behaves in inappropriately.

In response to the ruling, Attorney General Pam Bondi went on a victory lap, declaring that DOJ attorneys had "just secured a significant Supreme Court victory protecting President Trump’s executive authority."

"In a 6-3 decision, the Court stayed a lower court ruling which prevented the President from firing a member of the FTC's board," she said in a post on X.

"This helps affirm our argument that the President, not a lower court judge, has hiring and firing power over executive officials."

Slaughter's firing comes as the Trump administration moves to purge government agencies of all who are not aligned with his authoritarian agenda.