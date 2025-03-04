Taiwan's defense minister explains why Trump won't "abandon" region despite Ukraine example

Taipei, Taiwan - The US will "not abandon" the Asia-Pacific region, Taiwan's defense minister said, days after President Donald Trump 's attacks on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky fueled concern in Taiwan over US support for the island.

Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Koo does not believe US President Donald Trump would ever "abandon" the Asia-Pacific region. © I-Hwa CHENG / AFP

Taiwan faces the constant threat of an invasion by China, which claims the island as part of its territory, and Taipei is heavily reliant on Washington for its security backing.

Trump's repeated criticism of Taiwan over its dominance of the global semiconductor chip industry and its spending on defense has raised doubts about his willingness to protect the island.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Koo said he was "convinced that the US will not abandon the Indo-Pacific".

"It doesn't want a war in the region, since that would lead to the loss of the Indo-Pacific region and bear immense costs," Koo said, using another term for the Asia-Pacific region, in remarks embargoed until Tuesday.

"The US cannot withdraw from the Indo-Pacific because this is its core interest... This is undoubtedly a fundamental national interest for the US, whether from the perspective of economic growth, geopolitical relevance, or military security."