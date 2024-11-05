Thai baby hippo Moo Deng "predicts" who will win US election

Si Racha, Thailand - As Americans go to vote, Thailand's superstar baby hippo Moo Deng has predicted ex-president Donald Trump will regain the White House.

Moo Deng the baby hippo (r.) has "predicted" that Republican Donald Trump will win the presidency. © Collage: JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP & LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP

The chubby chomper took the internet by storm with her adorable antics at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, quickly becoming a staple of social media memes and inspiring a raft of merchandise.

Now Moo Deng, whose name means "bouncy pork," has predicted a comeback victory for the Republican over Democrat Kamala Harris.

Offered two dishes of carved fruit, each emblazoned with one of the candidates' names, the four-month-old pigmy hippo chose Trump, in video posted online by the zoo.

Moo Deng has proved a particular hit in the US, where comedian Bowen Yang portrayed her in a Saturday Night Live comedy sketch.

The hippo also beat both Trump and Harris in an unofficial presidential poll run by The Tonight Show, taking 93% of the vote.

While the soothsaying skills of hippos are largely untested, other animals have achieved global fame predicting the outcome of world events, most notably the legendary Paul the Octopus.