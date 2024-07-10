Top three contenders clear as Donald Trump prepares to announce VP pick

Washington DC - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will soon announce his pick for a running mate, and the contest has reportedly narrowed down to a few key choices.

As presidential candidate Donald Trump prepares to reveal his pick for a running mate, three contenders have reportedly dominated discussions. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

According to The Washington Post, sources close to the Trump campaign say that while Trump hasn't openly committed to a choice, discussions have been centered around Senators JD Vance of Ohio and Marco Rubio of Florida as well as North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

All three choices have been doing countless media interviews to play defense for Trump and push support for his re-election effort.

Trump's choice for a running mate has received heightened attention in recent months. He has teased a number of other prominent MAGA Republicans as potential picks, which has included South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and New York Representative Elise Stefanik.

Back in June, the former president's campaign began requesting vetting materials from the three top contenders and other candidates, which sources described as the campaign entering "a different phase" of their search.

Trump has vowed to finally reveal his choice on July 15 during the first day of the three-day Republican National Convention, which will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.