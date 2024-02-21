Donald Trump reveals new VP "shortlist" with one apparent frontrunner

Greenville, South Carolina - Donald Trump has confirmed a new "shortlist" of potential candidates he is considering choosing to be his running mate in the 2024 general elections.

During a recent town hall event, Donald Trump teased a list of potential running mates and singled out one particular candidate that has him swooned. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a Fox News town hall event on Tuesday, host Laura Ingraham listed six possible candidates - which included Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Representative Byron Donalds, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Vivek Ramaswamy, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

"Are they all on your shortlist?" she asked.

"They are," Trump responded. "Honestly, all of those people are good. They're all good; they're all solid."

Some on the list come as a surprise - Gabbard and Donalds, to this point, have never been mentioned, and last month, Trump said it was "probably unlikely" that he would ever "join forces" with DeSantis.

Trump has publicly teased Noem as a candidate of interest, and he has been seen in public with Ramaswamy since the businessman dropped out of the GOP primary race, fueling speculation that he may join Trump's team.

But during the town hall, Trump singled out one particular candidate that seems to have him swooned.