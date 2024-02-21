Donald Trump reveals new VP "shortlist" with one apparent frontrunner
Greenville, South Carolina - Donald Trump has confirmed a new "shortlist" of potential candidates he is considering choosing to be his running mate in the 2024 general elections.
During a Fox News town hall event on Tuesday, host Laura Ingraham listed six possible candidates - which included Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Representative Byron Donalds, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Vivek Ramaswamy, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.
"Are they all on your shortlist?" she asked.
"They are," Trump responded. "Honestly, all of those people are good. They're all good; they're all solid."
Some on the list come as a surprise - Gabbard and Donalds, to this point, have never been mentioned, and last month, Trump said it was "probably unlikely" that he would ever "join forces" with DeSantis.
Trump has publicly teased Noem as a candidate of interest, and he has been seen in public with Ramaswamy since the businessman dropped out of the GOP primary race, fueling speculation that he may join Trump's team.
But during the town hall, Trump singled out one particular candidate that seems to have him swooned.
Will Senator Tim Scott be Donald Trump's VP pick?
Trump proceeded to sing the praises of Tim Scott, who he previously name-dropped earlier this month as someone he is especially keen on.
"A lot of people are talking about that gentleman right over there," Trump said, pointing out Scott, who was in the audience. "He's been such a great advocate.
"I have to say this in a very positive way. Tim Scott, he has been much better for me than he was for himself," he continued, garnering a laugh from the audience.
"I watched his campaign, and he doesn't like talking about himself. But boy, does he talk about Trump."
Scott didn't make it too far in the GOP primaries before dropping out in January, but one thing he successfully avoided ever doing was disparaging Trump and constantly reminding everyone of his loyalties to MAGA.
He has since been campaigning alongside Trump and making the rounds on news networks to defend him.
Scott's allegiance came front and center during a recent campaign event celebrating Trump's win in New Hampshire. As Trump cracked jokes at Scott's expense in front of a crowded room, the senator leaned in and joked back, "I just love you."
During the town hall, Trump went on to claim, "I called [Scott] and I said, 'Tim, you're better for me than you were for yourself.'"
Cover photo: Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP