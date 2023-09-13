State officials weigh in on how to remove Donald Trump from election ballots

Lansing, Michigan - As multiple states see a push to remove former President Donald Trump from the election ballot in 2024, Democratic election officials are arguing the decision should be made in court.

On Tuesday, Minnesota was hit with a lawsuit arguing that Trump should be barred from ballots because of the 14th Amendment, which has a provision that prohibits "those who 'engaged in insurrection'" from holding office.



But the state's Secretary of State, Steve Simon, argued that "We are not the eligibility police."

A slew of other states, including Colorado, Arizona, and New Hampshire, have seen similar lawsuits, but Democratic election officials are too skeptical to go forth with banning Trump on their own.

"The United States Supreme Court is the appropriate place to resolve this issue," the state of Michigan's Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told Politico.

Benson went on to say that she has had "regular conversation" with chief election officials across the US on how to deal with the issue.

"The bottom line is it's not about us at all. It doesn't matter what a Secretary of State does because we expect the Supreme Court to be the final arbiter," she added.