Trump accused of lying after claiming the military "turned on the water" in California
Washington DC - President Donald Trump has been trying to take credit for providing water to California, but state officials claim he isn't being totally honest.
Late Monday night, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform, claiming, "The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond."
"The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER," Trump added, seemingly dismissing the dangers of climate change.
"Enjoy the water, California!!!"
The president continued to take credit in subsequent posts, writing in one, "The water is flowing, big time," and sharing a meme in another that claimed he personally sent the military into the state.
But on Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources shared a post on X countering Trump's narrative.
"The military did not enter California. The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days," the department said. "State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful."
Governor Gavin Newsom confronts Donald Trump
In recent weeks, parts of California have been devastated by deadly wildfires. Since becoming president, Trump has signed two executive orders aimed at providing more aid and water to the state.
Trump has publicly criticized the state's response to the blazes, claiming the problem would have been rectified a long time ago if they simply had opened a valve to "let the water flow," but the state's Governor Gavin Newsom has criticized the Republican for spreading misinformation.
Last week, Trump made a visit to Los Angeles to survey some of the damage, and Newsom surprised the president on the tarmac as he arrived on his plane.
In a clip that went viral, Newsom firmly shook Trump's hand, refusing to let go, and appeared to give some stern words to the president while pointing at his chest.
Cover photo: JIM WATSON / AFP