Trump accused of lying after claiming the military "turned on the water" in California

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has been trying to take credit for providing water to California, but state officials claim he isn't being totally honest.

President Donald Trump recently claimed he sent the military to turn on water pumps in California, but state officials claim that's not true. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Late Monday night, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform, claiming, "The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond."

"The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER," Trump added, seemingly dismissing the dangers of climate change.

"Enjoy the water, California!!!"

The president continued to take credit in subsequent posts, writing in one, "The water is flowing, big time," and sharing a meme in another that claimed he personally sent the military into the state.

But on Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources shared a post on X countering Trump's narrative.

"The military did not enter California. The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days," the department said. "State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful."