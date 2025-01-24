Trump repeats false water claims ahead of trip to disaster-stricken Los Angeles and North Carolina

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday made his first trip since returning to power, heading to fire-scorched California and hurricane-hit North Carolina.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Friday embarked on their first official trip since the Republican returned to the White House. © REUTERS

The visits to Los Angeles and Asheville come as the White House said that deportation flights on military aircraft had begun, launching Trump's promised operation to expel "millions" of undocumented migrants.

Leaving the White House with first lady Melania Trump on his way to Los Angeles, he repeated his false claims that rain-starved California could solve its water problems and catastrophic wildfires by simply opening a valve in the north of the state.

Trump told reporters he was going to "take a look at a fire that could have been put out if they let the water flow, but they didn't let the water flow, and they still haven't for whatever reason."

He suggested yanking federal disaster support for America's second-largest city after the fires that have killed some two dozen people and caused billions of dollars in damage.

Trump has also slung insults at California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, branding him an "idiot" and baselessly claimed that California authorities diverted water supplies to save a kind of small fish called a smelt.

Officials say Trump will meet firefighters and those affected by the blazes.