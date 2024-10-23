Trump accused of making shocking comments about murdered US soldier after offering to pay for funeral

Washington DC - A recent report claims Donald Trump had a meltdown when he found out the cost of a funeral for a murdered soldier he promised to pay for.

Donald Trump reportedly had a furious reaction after receiving the bill for a fallen soldier's funeral that he promised to pay for while he was president. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

In 2020, US soldier Vanessa Guillén was murdered by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood in Texas.

According to The Atlantic, then-President Trump had promised Guillén's family that he would help pay for her funeral services, but during an Oval Office meeting a few months later, witnesses claim that after finding out the funeral's cost, Trump grew furious.

"It doesn't cost 60,000 bucks to bury a f**king Mexican!" the former president reportedly said.

Trump supposedly ordered his then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows not to pay it and was later heard complaining about "F**king people, trying to rip me off!"

Meadows apparently followed the order, as the Guillén family's attorney, Natalie Khawam, claimed the funeral costs were paid for by donations and support from the US Army.

Nonetheless, Guillén's sister, Mayra, praised Trump in a statement, saying she and the family are "grateful for everything he has done and continues to do to support our troops."