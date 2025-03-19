Trump accuses judge of wanting to be president in latest furious social media attack

Washington DC - President Donald Trump again attacked the judge who ruled against last weekend's deportation flights to El Salvador, claiming that the judge wants to "assume the role of President."

President Donald Trump went on another rant against a judge who ordered a halt to the brutal deportation of Venezuelans to an El Salvador mega-prison. © Collage: AFP/El Salvador's Presidency Press Office/Handout & AFP/Brendan Smialowski

"If a President doesn’t have the right to throw murderers, and other criminals, out of our Country because a Radical Left Lunatic Judge wants to assume the role of President," Trump said in post on Truth Social, "Then our Country is in very big trouble, and destined to fail!"

The post comes a day after Trump launched a furious attack on District Judge James Boasberg for ordering a stay on deportation flights for people accused of being part of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. His rambling post drew a rare public intervention from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who said the president's actions were "not appropriate."

Boasberg on Saturday ordered a 14-day stay on any deportation made under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, which Trump had surfaced for the first time since World War II as a way to justify the deportations.