Trump launches unhinged all-caps attack on judge who blocked deportation flights

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for the impeachment of a federal judge who ordered the suspension of deportation flights for Venezuelans accused of being gang members, in a sharp escalation of his conflict with the judiciary.

"This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

The White House has been critical of federal district courts which have blocked some of the president's executive actions, but this is the first time Trump has personally called for a judge's impeachment since he took office in January.

Federal judges are nominated by the president for life and can only be removed by being impeached by the House of Representatives for "high crimes or misdemeanors" and convicted by the Senate.

Impeachment of federal judges is extremely rare and the last time a judge was removed by Congress was in 2010.

District Judge James Boasberg ordered a halt over the weekend to the deportation flights taking people accused of being part of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to prisons in El Salvador.

The White House invoked little-used, centuries-old wartime legislation known as the Alien Enemies Act as legal justification for the flights.

Boasberg held a hearing on Monday on whether the White House had deliberately ignored his orders by carrying out the flights.

Justice Department lawyers told the judge the deportees had already left the US when he issued a written order barring their departure.

The judge also no longer had authority or jurisdiction once the planes had left US airspace, they argued.