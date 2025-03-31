Trump addresses questions over Mike Waltz's future after Signal chat blunder

Trump denied ever considering firing Mike Waltz over the Signal chat scandal, and called reports to the contrary "fake news." © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"I think it’s just a witch hunt and the fake news," Trump said while speaking to NBC News journalist Kristen Welker in a phone interview.

"Nobody else makes that decision but me, and I've never heard of [Signal], and I don't fire people because of fake news and because of witch hunts," he said when asked about whether considered firing Waltz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Trump even claimed that he had never heard of Signal.

"I have no idea what Signal is. I don’t care what Signal is," Trump said. "It’s the only thing the press wants to talk about, because you have nothing else to talk about."

When asked if he still has full confidence in Waltz and Hegseth, Trump simply said, "I do."

The Trump administration has repeatedly sought to deflect and deny as the fallout from his most senior national security officials accidentally adding a journalist to a Signal group chat continues.

In the group chat, top cabinet members including Vice President JD Vance, Hegseth, and Waltz discussed and shared classified plans to bomb Yemen and gloated over a brutal operation that ended up killing dozens of civilians, including children.