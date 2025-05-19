Trump threatens to sue ABC News "SleazeBags" in outburst over Qatar gift scandal

Washington DC - President Donald Trump lashed out at ABC News' coverage over his decision to accept a luxury jet gifted to him by Qatar's royal family.

President Donald Trump threatened to sue ABC News over their coverage of him accepting a gifted jet from Qatar. © GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

Trump threatened to sue the network, which broke the story about the unprecedented gift, and its Chairman Bob Iger for not covering him the way he prefers.

"Now I see they are at it again, and I again give these SleazeBags fair warning!" he wrote on Truth Social.



Trump went on to argue that the offer from Qatar's royal family to gift a $400 million 747-8 to serve as a new Air Force One is actually a donation which will save the country and US taxpayers "hundreds of millions of dollars."

"Everyone, including their lawyers, has been told that ABC must not say that Qatar is giving ME a FREE Boeing 747 Airplane, because they are not," he insisted. "Instead, and as Fake News ABC fully knows and understands, this highly respected country is donating the plane to the United States Air Force/ Defense Department, AND NOT TO ME."

"ABC Fake News is one of the WORST."