Trump targets George Washington University over pro-Palestinian campus protests

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration are now going after George Washington University (GWU) for allowing pro- Palestinian protests on their campus.

President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice are investigating George Washington University for allowing pro-Palestinian protests on their campus. © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a press release shared on Tuesday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that they have found GWU "in violation of federal civil rights law by acting deliberately indifferent to the hostile educational environment for Jewish, American-Israeli, and Israeli students and faculty."

In a letter, the DOJ claimed there were "numerous incidents of Jewish students being harassed, abused, intimidated, and assaulted" during the demonstrations, which included protesters forming an encampment on campus grounds.

The DOJ accused the university of being "deliberately indifferent to the complaints it received."

In a statement provided to The Guardian, a GWU spokesperson said the school "condemns antisemitism, which has absolutely no place on our campuses or in a civil and humane society," and insisted their actions "clearly demonstrate our commitment to addressing antisemitic actions and promoting an inclusive campus environment."

"We have taken appropriate action under university policy and the law to hold individuals or organizations accountable... and we do not tolerate behavior that threatens our community or undermines meaningful dialogue," they added.