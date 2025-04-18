Trump administration begins rolling out Robert F. Kennedy assassination files

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration recently began releasing previously classified documents related to the 1968 assassination of former Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

On Friday, President Donald Trump's (r.) administration released a trove of files related to the 1968 assassination of former Senator Robert F. Kennedy (l.) © Collage: AFP & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday morning, National Intelligence Secretary Tulsi Gabbard shared a statement announcing the release, which "consists of approximately 10,000 pages of records... with minimal redactions for privacy reasons" which will help "shine a long-overdue light on the truth."

Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order to release to the public files regarding the deaths of several public figures, including RFK and his brother John F. Kennedy Jr., Martin Luther King Jr., and the infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

At Trump's directive, Gabbard ordered her Director's Initiative Group to partner with The National Archives to "digitize, declassify, and prepare" files related to RFK and MLK Jr.

The first "tranche" of RFK files are now available at The National Archives' website.

It's unclear what "truth" the administration promised will be revealed, as many files from the investigation have been publicly available in California's state archives for years.

The administration has previously unveiled files related to JFK and Epstein, which were heavily criticized as both consisted of material that was already available to the public and failed to reveal any new information – despite Trump pumping up the releases for weeks.

Gabbard said she will continue to post updates on X and Truth Social as more files are released.