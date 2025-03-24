Trump continues to fuel skepticism about JFK assassination after files released

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently shared his thoughts on the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy after ordering the government to release redacted files on the case.

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump (r.) suggested that Lee Harvey Oswald (l.) – the alleged killer behind the assassination of John F. Kennedy – may have not acted alone. © Collage: STRINGER & Annabelle Gordon / AFP

On Saturday, Trump did an interview with Outkick, during which he was asked if he believed Lee Harvey Oswald was actually behind the assassination of the president in November 1963.

"I do, and I always felt that," Trump explained. "Of course, he was... helped."

Trump didn't bother elaborating on his grandiose claim.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to release files relating to high-profile assassinations and criminal cases that have held the attention of conspiracy theorists over the years.

Last week, The National Archives shared a number of previously classified files regarding the assassination in compliance with an executive order issued by President Trump in January.

Theorists have long posited that Oswald did not act alone, and may have been a part of a conspiracy involving government agencies or foreign influences.

Much like the recent release of files regarding the infamous sex offender Jefferey Epstein, the batch largely consisted of files that were already available to the public and failed to reveal any new information – despite Trump pumping up the releases to the public for weeks.