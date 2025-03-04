Trump's AG Pam Bondi makes new Epstein files promise after "first phase" fail
Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed she has been given more evidence involving infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after failing to make good on President Donald Trump's campaign promise.
Last Thursday, Bondi and the Trump administration hosted several MAGA influencers at the White House to celebrate the release of what they called the "first phase" of evidence related to the Epstein case.
But the bizarre publicity stunt was met with heavy backlash, as the evidence presented was already public knowledge.
On Monday, Bondi admitted on Fox News that the initial rollout didn't meet expectations, but claimed she had made new demands of the FBI.
"I gave them a deadline of Friday [February 28] at 8 AM to get us everything," Bondi explained. "And a source had told me where the documents were being kept, Southern District of New York – shock – so we got them all by Friday at 8 AM."
Bondi said the agency turned over "a truckload of evidence," and the "thousands of pages" are currently under review by the FBI.
She also added that FBI Director Kash Patel "is going to get us a detailed report as to why" documents were originally withheld from her.
Pam Bondi blames former President Joe Biden for let-down
After last weeks "first phase" rollout, critics suggested that Bondi and the administration were intentionally trying to pass off already public knowledge to appease public demand, as well as potentially burying Trump's well-established links to Epstein.
During her interview, Bondi blamed the administration of former President Joe Biden for "sitting" on the evidence.
"No one did anything with them. And why were they sitting in the Southern District of New York? I want a full report on that," Bondi said. "You know, sadly, these people don't believe in transparency. But I think more unfortunately, I think a lot of them don't believe in honesty.
"It's a new day," she added. "It's a new administration, and everything's going to come out to the public. The public has the right to know Americans have a right to know."
When asked about possible redactions in future rollouts, Bondi vowed, "If something's redacted, you will know the line, and you will know why it's redacted."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP PHOTO / FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT/HANDOUT & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP