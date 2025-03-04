Trump's AG Pam Bondi makes new Epstein files promise after "first phase" fail

Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed she has been given more evidence involving infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after failing to make good on President Donald Trump 's campaign promise.

Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed she is now in possession of thousands of files related to Jeffrey Epsten, which are currently under review. © Collage: AFP PHOTO / FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT/HANDOUT & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Last Thursday, Bondi and the Trump administration hosted several MAGA influencers at the White House to celebrate the release of what they called the "first phase" of evidence related to the Epstein case.

But the bizarre publicity stunt was met with heavy backlash, as the evidence presented was already public knowledge.

On Monday, Bondi admitted on Fox News that the initial rollout didn't meet expectations, but claimed she had made new demands of the FBI.

"I gave them a deadline of Friday [February 28] at 8 AM to get us everything," Bondi explained. "And a source had told me where the documents were being kept, Southern District of New York – shock – so we got them all by Friday at 8 AM."

Bondi said the agency turned over "a truckload of evidence," and the "thousands of pages" are currently under review by the FBI.

She also added that FBI Director Kash Patel "is going to get us a detailed report as to why" documents were originally withheld from her.

