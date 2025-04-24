Trump administration considering new incentive to push women to have more kids
Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration are reportedly mulling over a proposal to provide women with a financial incentive to have more children.
According to The New York Times, the White House has been recently fielding a number of proposals from outside groups that want to help increase the nation's declining birth rate.
One pitch suggested American mothers be given a $5,000 "baby bonus" after giving birth.
When asked about news of the proposal during a press conference on Tuesday, Trump told reporters, "Sounds like a good idea to me."
Other MAGA allies and members of his administration have also come out in support of the plan.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told ABC News that Trump "wants America to be a country where all children can safely grow up and achieve the American dream."
"As a mother myself, I am proud to work for a president who is taking significant action to leave a better country for the next generation," she added.
In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson called it a "creative idea," and argued that the Republican Party is, and always has been, the "pro-family" party, while "the Democrats stand for the opposite."
President Donald Trump's "baby bonus" faces criticism
While the MAGA world has embraced the proposal, it has received its fair share of criticism.
Ohio state Representative Allison Russo shared an X post with a list of alternative suggestions to get "more babies" in the US, which included raising wages, lowering housing costs, expanding access to healthcare, and providing paid family and medical leave options for workers.
Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, CEO of the mother and family advocacy group MomsRising, recently shared a statement describing the idea as "sheer lunacy," and "coercive, counterproductive recipes for failure."
"This President has had endless opportunities to support those tried-and-true, proven policies that lift families and our economy, but his administrations have utterly failed to do so," Rowe-Finkbeiner wrote.
"It's no wonder that so many families hesitate to have more children when Republicans have blocked progress on the policies families with children urgently need," she added.
When the all-female panel of the popular talk show The View recently discussed the idea, co-host Sunny Hostin appeared to suggest it was only concerned with raising birth rates among white mothers.
"When I looked into that, they're saying that the US birth rate is declining. However, in 2024, there was a 1% increase in US births, but that increase was with Hispanic mothers and Asian mothers," Hostin explained.
"Aha! So, they don't seem to be concerned about that increase," she added. "They seem to be more concerned about a decrease in other populations."
The Trump administration also reportedly heard another pitch to raise funding to educate women about their menstrual cycles, "in part so they can better understand when they are ovulating."
Cover photo: JASON CONNOLLY / AFP