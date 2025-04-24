Trump administration considering new incentive to push women to have more kids

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration are reportedly mulling over a proposal to provide women with a financial incentive to have more children.

President Donald Trump recently expressed interest in a proposal to provide American women a $5,000 "baby bonus" whenever they have children. © JASON CONNOLLY / AFP

According to The New York Times, the White House has been recently fielding a number of proposals from outside groups that want to help increase the nation's declining birth rate.



One pitch suggested American mothers be given a $5,000 "baby bonus" after giving birth.

When asked about news of the proposal during a press conference on Tuesday, Trump told reporters, "Sounds like a good idea to me."

Other MAGA allies and members of his administration have also come out in support of the plan.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told ABC News that Trump "wants America to be a country where all children can safely grow up and achieve the American dream."

"As a mother myself, I am proud to work for a president who is taking significant action to leave a better country for the next generation," she added.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson called it a "creative idea," and argued that the Republican Party is, and always has been, the "pro-family" party, while "the Democrats stand for the opposite."