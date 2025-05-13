Trump administration further cuts Harvard funds over "virtue signaling and discrimination"

Washington DC - The US government on Tuesday announced fresh funding cuts to Harvard, a day after the elite school's president said it shared "common ground" with the Trump administration on many issues.

Federal agencies are terminating $450 million in grants to Harvard, on top of the $2.2 billion in cuts unveiled last week, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement, citing a "dark problem" of discrimination at the school.

Harvard – one of the world's top universities – has taken the Trump administration to court over what it calls an unlawful attempt to control aspects of the university's operations.

The White House is cracking down on US universities on several fronts, specifically taking issue with pro-Palestinian protests and diversity programs aimed at addressing the historical oppression of minorities.

But in a letter Monday to Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Harvard President Alan Garber asserted that "we share common ground on a number of critical issues."

Garber said the university had launched institution-wide reforms after "an extraordinarily painful year for our community" in the wake of the October 7, 2023, Hamas assault on Israel, which has been followed by an all-out assault on Gaza by Israel that has killed over 50,000 Palestinians.

"The challenges of that academic year have led to meaningful reform and recommendations designed to eliminate antisemitism and other forms of hate from our campus," Garber wrote.

While refuting claims that Harvard is aligned with any political party or ideology, Garber acknowledged a need for greater intellectual diversity on campus and said students were recruited based on "individuals and their unique characteristics" rather than race.