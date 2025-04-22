Harvard sues Trump over "arbitrary and capricious" federal funding cuts

Cambridge, Massachusetts - Harvard sued Donald Trump 's administration Monday in a sharp escalation of the fight between the prestigious university and the Republican president, who has threatened its funding and sought to impose outside political supervision.

Demonstrators rally on Cambridge Common in a protest organized by the City of Cambridge calling on Harvard leadership to resist interference at the university by the federal government. © REUTERS

Trump has sought to bring several top universities to heel in his crackdown on on-campus Palestine solidarity activism. The administration has threatened their budgets, tax-exempt status, and the enrollment of noncitizen students, but Harvard has refused to bow.

"This case involves the Government's efforts to use the withholding of federal funding as leverage to gain control of academic decision making at Harvard," the Ivy League university said in a lawsuit filed in a Massachusetts federal court that named several other institutions targeted by Trump.

"The Government's actions flout not just the First Amendment, but also federal laws and regulations," said the complaint, which called Trump's actions "arbitrary and capricious."

Trump is furious at Harvard for rejecting government supervision of its admissions, hiring practices, and political slant and last week ordered the freezing of $2.2 billion in federal funding to the storied institution.

The lawsuit calls for the freezing of funds and conditions imposed on federal grants to be declared unlawful, as well as for the Trump administration to pay Harvard's costs.

Trump and his White House team have publicly justified their campaign against universities over claims they tolerated campus antisemitism as well as over diversity programs aimed at addressing historical oppression.

Many American universities, including Harvard, cracked down on the demonstrations over the allegations at the time, with the Cambridge-based institution placing 23 students on probation and denying degrees to 12 others, according to protest organizers.

"Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World's Great Universities or Colleges," Trump said on his Truth Social platform last week. "Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds."