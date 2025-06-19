Vance gets briefly booted from Bluesky after making debut with trolling anti-trans post

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance recently made his debut on the Bluesky social media platform, only to be briefly banned after sharing his first post.

Vice President JD Vance was briefly banned from Bluesky after he shared a post regarding treatment for transgender youth. © Collage: MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

On Wednesday afternoon, Vance shared an introductory post, sarcastically writing:

"Hello Bluesky, I've been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis. So I'm thrilled to be here to engage with all of you."

His post included a screenshot of an opinion from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was recently part of a 6-3 majority ruling upholding a Tennessee law that bans gender-affirming care for minors.

The VP described the opinion as "quite illuminating," pointing out specifically how Thomas argues "our so-called 'experts' have used bad arguments and substandard science to push experimental therapies on our youth."

He went on to further claim that those same scientists "are receiving substantial resources from big pharma to push these medicines on kids," before asking: "What do you think?"

Within 12 minutes, Vance's account was reportedly banned from the platform, before being reinstated.