Trump paves way for massive deforestation by ending Clinton-era rule

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration has paved the way for massive deforestation in the US by ending Clinton-era rules that protected more than 58 million acres of national forest.

The Trump administration announced that it will end the 2001 Roadless Rule, paving the way for greater deforestation across much of the US. © IMAGO/Connect Images

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Monday announced plans to repeal the 2001 Roadless Rule, effectively opening up about 58 million acres of national forest to logging.

The rule was enacted by President Bill Clinton in January 2001 and created wilderness protections for vast amounts of the US' national parks, blocking construction and development in those areas.

Rollins labeled the rule a "failed policy" and vowed to take action to make the logging and development of such land easier in the future, while "freeing our foresters to manage our forests, protect watersheds, and prevent wildfire."

"Under [Trump], we're restoring forest health, boosting our timber farmers, and backing our firefighters!" Rollins said in a Monday post on X.

In a statement released by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the 2001 Roadless Rule was labeled "outdated" and "overly restrictive."

"This rule is overly restrictive and poses real harm to millions of acres of our national forests," the USDA claimed. "This also hurts jobs and economic development across rural America."