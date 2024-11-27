Trump administration picks targeted by bomb threats and swatting

Washington DC - Politicians selected for President-elect Donald Trump 's administration have been targeted by a series of threats as they prepare to take over the White House.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump's campaign released a statement claiming members of their team had been targeted by bomb threats and swatting. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt shared a statement from the campaign regarding "violent" threats made toward several of Trump's cabinet nominees and administration appointees on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

"These attacks ranged from bomb threats to 'swatting,'" Leavitt explained.

"In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action."

The statement did not mention which officials were targeted, but some have shared details of their experience on social media.

New York Representative Elise Stefanik, who is nominated to be UN Ambassador, and Brooke Rollins, who will be secretary of agriculture, both said in posts on X that bomb threats were called to their residences.

Former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, who will head the Environmental Protection Agency, claimed that "a pipe bomb threat" was sent to his home "with a pro-Palestinian themed message."