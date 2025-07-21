Trump administration releases MLK Jr. assassination files despite family's concerns

Washington DC - The Trump administration released hundreds of thousands of pages of records on Monday about the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. despite concerns from the civil rights leader's family.

"The American people have waited nearly sixty years to see the full scope of the federal government's investigation into Dr. King's assassination," Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said in a statement.

"We are ensuring that no stone is left unturned in our mission to deliver complete transparency on this pivotal and tragic event in our nation's history."

Gabbard said more than 230,000 pages of documents were being released and were being published "with minimal redactions for privacy reasons."

President Donald Trump signed an executive order after taking office, declassifying files on the 1960s assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, and King.

The National Archives released records from John F. Kennedy's November 1963 assassination in March and files related to the June 1968 murder of Robert F. Kennedy in April.

King was assassinated in April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. James Earl Ray was convicted of the murder and died in prison in 1998, but King's children have expressed doubts that he was the assassin.

In a statement on Monday, King's two surviving children, Martin Luther King III and Bernice King, said they "support transparency and historical accountability" but were concerned the records could be used for "attacks on our father's legacy."