Trump administration removes crucial student loan applications from DoE website

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's Department of Education has removed two critical applications related to student loan forgiveness and repayment from its website.

On Friday, the Department of Education under President Donald Trump took down two important applications for student loan repayment programs. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

According to Forbes, the department took down the applications for Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) and direct consolidation loans on Friday.

"A federal court issued an injunction preventing the US Department of Education from implementing the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan and other income-driven repayment (IDR) plans," a notice on the stundentaid.gov website reads.

"As a result, the IDR and loan consolidation applications are currently unavailable."

IDR plans are repayment programs that help individual students get assigned a payment plan based on factors such as income and family size.

Loan consolidation is used to help students get out of default and back into good standing.

Both are part of the SAVE plan introduced in 2023 by Trump's successor, former President Joe Biden, who deemed it "the most affordable student loan plan ever."