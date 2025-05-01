Trump administration reveals new Ukraine envoy replacing Biden ambassador

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration on Thursday named a career diplomat as its top envoy in Ukraine , putting another seasoned hand in charge after turbulence in the wartime relationship.

The State Department said that Julie Davis, a Russian speaker who has spent much of her career in the former Soviet Union, will be charge d'affaires in Kyiv, the top embassy position pending the nomination and Senate confirmation of an ambassador.

Ambassador Bridget Brink, also a career diplomat, stepped down last month. She had spent been stationed in Kyiv for three years, a grueling posting during Russia's invasion.

She was also caught in an increasingly awkward situation after robustly supporting Ukraine under former president Joe Biden and then representing Trump as he dressed down Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an Oval Office meeting.

The appointment of Davis was announced a day after Ukraine and the US signed a minerals deal, seen by Kyiv as a new way to ensure a US commitment even after Trump opposes military assistance and presses a war settlement that many Ukrainians see as favorable to Russia.

"Ambassador Davis is the president and secretary's choice," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters, after calling the minerals deal a "significant milestone."

"President Trump envisioned this partnership between the American people and the Ukrainian people to show both sides' commitment to lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine," Bruce said.