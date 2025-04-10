Biden's US wartime ambassador in Ukraine stepping down

Washington DC - The US ambassador to Ukraine who has offered robust support during the war is stepping down, the State Department said Thursday, as President Donald Trump shifts gears and seeks a negotiated solution with Russia.

Bridget Brink, US ambassador to Ukraine who has offered robust support during the war, is stepping down. © Brendan SMIALOWSKI / POOL / AFP

Bridget Brink, a career diplomat, was nominated by then-president Joe Biden and arrived in Kyiv in May 2022, months after the Russian invasion which led the US to push through billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine.

It is normal for US ambassadors to leave after several years, especially in conflict zones where they do not bring their families, although her departure comes as Trump shakes up policy on Ukraine.

"She's returning home," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

Brink has been ambassador "for three years during a time of war. For those three years, an extraordinary performance there, and we wish her well," Bruce said.

"We know that we're working for that war to end, and that is our focus," she added.