Kilmar Abrego Garcia returns to US after wrongful deportation – and faces serious charges

Washington DC - The Salvadoran migrant at the heart of a row over President Donald Trump 's hardline deportation policies was returned to the US on Friday and arrested on human smuggling charges, officials said.

Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was brought back to the US from El Salvador and immediately arrested on charges of trafficking undocumented migrants into the country, Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

"Abrego Garcia has landed in the United States to face justice," Bondi said at a press conference.

The Supreme Court had ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" the return of Abrego Garcia after he was mistakenly deported in March.

But Bondi stressed to reporters that his return to the US resulted from an arrest warrant presented to the Salvadoran authorities.

"We're grateful to [Salvadoran] President [Nayib] Bukele for agreeing to return him to our country to face these very serious charges," she said.

Abrego Garcia (29) was living in Maryland until he became one of more than 200 people sent to a prison in El Salvador in March as part of Trump's crackdown on undocumented migrants.

Most of the migrants who were summarily deported were accused of being members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which the Trump administration has declared a foreign terrorist organization.