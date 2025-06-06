Kilmar Abrego Garcia returns to US after wrongful deportation – and faces serious charges
Washington DC - The Salvadoran migrant at the heart of a row over President Donald Trump's hardline deportation policies was returned to the US on Friday and arrested on human smuggling charges, officials said.
Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was brought back to the US from El Salvador and immediately arrested on charges of trafficking undocumented migrants into the country, Attorney General Pam Bondi said.
"Abrego Garcia has landed in the United States to face justice," Bondi said at a press conference.
The Supreme Court had ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" the return of Abrego Garcia after he was mistakenly deported in March.
But Bondi stressed to reporters that his return to the US resulted from an arrest warrant presented to the Salvadoran authorities.
"We're grateful to [Salvadoran] President [Nayib] Bukele for agreeing to return him to our country to face these very serious charges," she said.
Abrego Garcia (29) was living in Maryland until he became one of more than 200 people sent to a prison in El Salvador in March as part of Trump's crackdown on undocumented migrants.
Most of the migrants who were summarily deported were accused of being members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which the Trump administration has declared a foreign terrorist organization.
Trump administration accuses Abrego Garcia of migrant "smuggling"
Justice Department lawyers later admitted that Abrego Garcia – who is married to a US citizen – was wrongly deported due to an "administrative error."
Abrego Garcia had been living in the US under protected legal status since 2019, when a judge ruled he should not be deported because he could be harmed in his home country.
Bondi alleged that Abrego Garcia had "played a significant role in an alien smuggling ring" and was a smuggler of "children and women" as well as members of the Salvadoran gang MS-13.
"This defendant trafficked firearms and narcotics throughout our country on multiple occasions," she said.
Bondi said that Abrego Garcia would be returned to El Salvador upon completion of any prison sentence.
Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen visited Abrego Garcia at the maximum security prison where he was held in El Salvador earlier this year and welcomed his return to the US.
"For months the Trump Administration flouted the Supreme Court and our Constitution," the senator from Maryland said in a statement.
"Today, they appear to have finally relented to our demands for compliance with court orders and with the due process rights afforded to everyone in the United States," he said.
"The Administration will now have to make its case in the court of law, as it should have all along."
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire