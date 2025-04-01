Health agencies begin massive layoffs as measles outbreak surges

Washington DC - Mass layoffs began at the major US health agencies on Tuesday as the Trump administration embarks on a major restructuring that will cut 10,000 jobs.

Mass layoffs began at the major US health agencies on Tuesday as the Trump administration embarks on a major restructuring that will cut 10,000 jobs. © Elijah Nouvelage / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last week said the layoffs were part of a major reform of his department, aiming to refocus efforts on chronic disease prevention.

According to photos and testimonials posted on social media, employees learned of their dismissal early on Tuesday morning by email or by having their access badges not working when they showed up to work in the morning.

The layoffs affect the Department of Health and Human Services and the federal agencies it oversees, such as those in charge of approving new drugs (FDA), responding to epidemics (CDC), or medical research (NIH).

According to US media reports, several senior officials from these agencies, including Jeanne Marrazzo, who had replaced Anthony Fauci as head of one of the NIH's branches, have been offered reassignment to isolated locations in Alaska or Oklahoma.

"The FDA as we've known it is finished, with most of the leaders with institutional knowledge and a deep understanding of product development and safety no longer employed," said Robert Califf, a former FDA commissioner during the Obama and Biden administrations.

The move comes despite the country facing its worst measles outbreak in years and mounting fears that bird flu could spark the next human pandemic.