Trump administration unveils MAGA loyalty test for prospective employees

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration recently rolled out new federal government hiring guidelines that will require applicants to first prove their loyalty to MAGA.

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) recently sent out a memo detailing the new Merit Hiring Plan, which will require some applicants to pen four 200-word essays.

The first instructs applicants to explain how "your commitment to the Constitution and the founding principles of the United States inspired you to pursue this role," and the second asks how they will "use your skills and experience to improve government efficiency and effectiveness."

The third requires them to detail how they will "help advance the President's Executive Orders and policy priorities," while the fourth asks how their "strong work ethic" has contributed to their professional achievements.

Each question requires the applicant to give examples, with the third in particular asking for relevant orders or policies "that are significant to you."

The plan will also get rid of "unnecessary degree requirements" and has ordered agencies to end the use of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

In January, Trump signed an order that sought to "ensure that merit is the lodestar of hiring decisions." He has since fired thousands of federal workers and placed a hiring freeze on government jobs that is scheduled to end on July 15.