Trump again denied mistrial after Stormy Daniel testifies in hush money case

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's defense team was again denied a mistrial Thursday following the lengthy testimony of porn star Stormy Daniels in the former president's historic hush money case.

Donald Trump's defense team was again denied a mistrial Thursday in his historic hush money case in New York. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

At the close of Daniels' marathon testimony, which lasted approximately eight hours over two days, the defense asked her if she knew anything about Trump's bookkeeping – the actual crux of the case.

She said she does not.

But that wasn't the point of calling Daniels to the stand, one prosecutor said later – she was there to detail why Trump would've wanted to cover up her story at the finish line of his White House bid.

That reasoning came up after jurors had been dismissed for the day during a motion hearing that saw Team Trump try once more for a mistrial.

It was again denied, but not before Judge Juan Merchan skewered Trump's lawyers in front of him.