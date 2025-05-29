Trump agrees to return Guatemalan man after legal ruling forces hand

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration has agreed to comply with a federal judge's order and facilitate the return of a Guatemalan migrant who was deported despite fears of violence.

The Department of Justice confirmed that it is taking steps to comply with a court order issued earlier this week by US District Judge Brian Murphy to return a Guatemalan refugee, referred to simply as OCG, to the US.

OCG had been deported to Mexico despite having previously been held for ransom and raped in the country, and continuing to fear violence and "serious harm" if returned.

He had previously been granted permission to stay in the US by another judge in a "withholding of removal" order, but was nonetheless deported by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a two-page report filed with the court on Wednesday, it was confirmed that ICE had made contact with OCG's legal team over the weekend and was making steps to rectify the situation.

Enforcement and Removal Operations' (ERO) field office in Phoenix is apparently "working with ICE Air to bring OCG back to the United States on an Air Charter Operations flight return leg."

The move is a surprise for many, as the administration has thus far refused to comply with any court-ordered return of a migrant wrongfully deported under Trump's leadership.

In April, the Supreme Court ordered the US government to "facilitate" the return of Venezuelan refugee Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Since the ruling, officials in the Trump administration have not only refused to comply, but openly mocked his situation.