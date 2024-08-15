Trump allies claim he may have PTSD and watches assassination attempt "over and over"

Palm Beach, Florida - Allies close to Donald Trump have claimed he is obsessed with watching clips of himself being shot and believe he may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

A recent report claims that Donald Trump has been obsessively watching clips of a recent assassination attempt that nearly rook his life. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Nicholas Kamm / AFP

In a recent report published by Vanity Fair, sources close to Trump's campaign expressed concern about his performance in recent weeks, as some believe he has been sabotaging his re-election effort.

One source noted that Trump had been off ever since a gunman fired shots at him from an AR-15 during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, back in July.

One of the bullets came inches away from Trump's head, barely grazing his right ear, and he has reportedly been obsessed with the moment ever since.

"He's been watching that seven-second clip of how close he was to getting shot right in the head - over and over and over again," the source claimed.

"He may actually legit have PTSD."

A Trump campaign official confirmed the incident continues to weigh on him, stating, "He's been through a lot."