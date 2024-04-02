Trump allies reportedly plan to use re-election to battle "anti-white racism"
Washington DC - A number of prominent allies to Donald Trump are reportedly planning to use legal means to fight "anti-white racism" if the former president manages to get re-elected.
According to Axios, his allies aim to "dramatically change the government's interpretation of Civil Rights-era laws" by pushing the Department of Justice to "eliminate or upend programs in government and corporate America that are designed to counter racism that has favored whites."
One such ally includes Stephen Miller, a former Trump aide, who has used his group America First Legal, which he describes as the "long-awaited answer to the ACLU," to file lawsuits against policies aimed at promoting diversity – which they believe "discriminate" against white Americans.
In February alone, the group sued CBS and Paramount Global for "discrimination against a white, straight man" and filed a civil rights complaint against the NFL over a rule that forces teams to interview two minority candidates when searching for a general manager.
The Heritage Foundation has also put together an effort called Project 2025, which aims to ensure Republicans win the next election and use the victory to push forth controversial conservative policies. Part of the plan was penned by Gene Hamilton, a former Trump administration official who is also America First Legal's general counsel.
Trump's campaign spokesperson, Stephen Cheung, loosely confirmed the plans, telling Axios, "President Trump is committed to weeding out discriminatory programs and racist ideology across the federal government."
Donald Trump's long history of race-baiting
The reported plans fall in line with a habit Trump has made over the years of sharing arguably racist rhetoric and denouncing liberal views and "woke" culture while accusing his enemies of being "racist" towards him.
In 2011, long before he began his career in politics, Trump infamously began spreading the unfounded conspiracy theory that then-presidential candidate Barack Obama was not born in the US and, therefore, should be barred from running.
More recently, he made the same claim about his Republican Primary challenger, Nikki Haley.
He has become well known for his harsh rhetoric regarding Latinos and immigration, recently facing heavy criticism after he repeatedly stated publicly that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country."
As Trump is currently running for re-election, he also faces 88 criminal charges across four indictments. Of those indictments, most of the prosecutors that have led cases against him are Black, and Trump has regularly called attention to their race.
Cedric Richmond, a member of President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, recently told The Guardian that "Trump couldn't care less about Black and brown communities" and "never has."
"Now he's making it clear that if he wins in November, he'll turn his racist record into official government policy, gutting programs that give communities of color economic opportunities and making the lives of Black and brown folks harder," Richmond argued.
"It's up to us to stop him," he added.
Cover photo: ALMOND NGAN / AFP