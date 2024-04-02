Trump allies reportedly plan to use re-election to battle "anti-white racism"

Washington DC - A number of prominent allies to Donald Trump are reportedly planning to use legal means to fight "anti-white racism" if the former president manages to get re-elected.

According to Axios, his allies aim to "dramatically change the government's interpretation of Civil Rights-era laws" by pushing the Department of Justice to "eliminate or upend programs in government and corporate America that are designed to counter racism that has favored whites."

One such ally includes Stephen Miller, a former Trump aide, who has used his group America First Legal, which he describes as the "long-awaited answer to the ACLU," to file lawsuits against policies aimed at promoting diversity – which they believe "discriminate" against white Americans.

In February alone, the group sued CBS and Paramount Global for "discrimination against a white, straight man" and filed a civil rights complaint against the NFL over a rule that forces teams to interview two minority candidates when searching for a general manager.

The Heritage Foundation has also put together an effort called Project 2025, which aims to ensure Republicans win the next election and use the victory to push forth controversial conservative policies. Part of the plan was penned by Gene Hamilton, a former Trump administration official who is also America First Legal's general counsel.

Trump's campaign spokesperson, Stephen Cheung, loosely confirmed the plans, telling Axios, "President Trump is committed to weeding out discriminatory programs and racist ideology across the federal government."