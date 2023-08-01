Donald Trump probe: Georgia DA Fani Willis receives racist threats and warns staff to "stay alert"
Atlanta, Georgia - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading a state investigation into former President Donald Trump, has been receiving racist threats and messages as her office closes in on a decision to indict him.
Willis recently forwarded a copy of hate mail she received last Friday to commissioners and staff within Fulton County's judicial system, warning her co-workers to "stay alert," according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Willis described the attached email, which used the N-word and other expletives, as "pretty typical and what I have come to expect."
"I am also aware of some equally ignorant voicemails coming in both to the county customer service and my office," she wrote. "I expect to see many more over the next 30 days."
Since 2021, Willis has been investigating Trump over his efforts to overturn Georgia's election results, including his phone call to the Secretary of State, where Trump demanded he "find 11,780 votes" to secure a win over Joe Biden.
Over the weekend, Willis confirmed the probe is now complete, and her office will come to a decision on whether to proceed with an indictment by September 1.
Does Donald Trump deserve any blame for the hate mail?
As Donald Trump's legal problems have gotten increasingly worse this year, he has continued to maintain his innocence while excessively using his Truth Social platform to slander and insult Willis and other prosecutors, painting them as "evil" and "communists."
He has recently been pushing the catchphrase "they're not coming for me, they're coming for you; I'm just standing in their way" at his rallies, which has become an ongoing narrative with MAGA fans.
After the January 6 Capitol riots, which critics argue Trump used his negative rhetoric to incite, the threat of violence by disaffected Trump supporters has been a major concern. The city of Atlanta has ramped up security near the courthouse and DA's office ahead of Willis' decision announcement.
Willis remains unfazed by the hate, stating in her email that she "took an oath" for her position, and has "every intention" of doing her job.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire