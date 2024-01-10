Donald Trump begins spreading "birther" conspiracy about Nikki Haley

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has begun spreading an unfounded "birther" conspiracy about his challenger in the GOP primaries, Nikki Haley .

Donald Trump shared an article on social media pushing the idea that Nikki Haley should be disqualified from running because she's the child of immigrants. © Collage: Christian MONTERROSA & Olivier DOULIERY / AFP

On Monday, the former president shared a link on his Truth Social platform to an article from conservative news site The Gateway Pundit, which argued that Haley should be disqualified from the 2024 presidential race because her parents were not US citizens when she was born.

Haley was born in South Carolina to immigrant parents from India in 1972, where she has lived most of her life.

The 14th Amendment allows for what's called birthright citizenship, which means that "all persons born or naturalized in the United States" are US citizens.

To qualify for the presidency, a candidate needs to be over the age of 35 and must be a "natural-born citizen" who has presided in the states for at least 14 years – criteria that Haley clearly meets.

Trump has made a habit of leveling similar arguments against people of color who oppose him in an effort to discredit them, a tactic that has been deemed the "birther" conspiracy.

In 2011, he repeatedly made the unfounded claim that Barack Obama's birth certificate was fake. He also criticized Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020 for being born in the US to immigrant parents.