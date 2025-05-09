Trump allies slam "vapid" Kennedy Center performers boycotting show president will attend

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is planning to attend a performance of Les Misérables at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, but members of the cast are choosing to opt out in protest.

Performers of the show Les Misérables are planning to boycott an upcoming fundraiser put on by President Donald Trump at the John F. Kennedy Center. © Collage: Daniel Leal & Jim Watson / AFP

According to CNN, at least 10 to 12 performers from the show are planning to boycott a June 11 performance, which Trump has turned into a lavish fundraiser.

The Washington Post reports that tickets are split into two tiers – the first starts at $100,000 and includes a VIP reception and a photo with the president.

The second costs $2 million and includes everything from the first tier, along with private box seats to watch the performance.

The boycott comes after Trump named himself chairman of the center's board and replaced several members of it with MAGA allies in an effort to trample out "woke" content.

The takeover has been met with heavy backlash, with several artists and productions refusing to perform, including producers of the hit show Hamilton, who canceled a planned 2026 run.

But while Trump has made it very clear he wants to reshape the center in his far-right image, his MAGA allies insist that's not the case.