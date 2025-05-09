Trump allies slam "vapid" Kennedy Center performers boycotting show president will attend
Washington DC - President Donald Trump is planning to attend a performance of Les Misérables at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, but members of the cast are choosing to opt out in protest.
According to CNN, at least 10 to 12 performers from the show are planning to boycott a June 11 performance, which Trump has turned into a lavish fundraiser.
The Washington Post reports that tickets are split into two tiers – the first starts at $100,000 and includes a VIP reception and a photo with the president.
The second costs $2 million and includes everything from the first tier, along with private box seats to watch the performance.
The boycott comes after Trump named himself chairman of the center's board and replaced several members of it with MAGA allies in an effort to trample out "woke" content.
The takeover has been met with heavy backlash, with several artists and productions refusing to perform, including producers of the hit show Hamilton, who canceled a planned 2026 run.
But while Trump has made it very clear he wants to reshape the center in his far-right image, his MAGA allies insist that's not the case.
MAGA allies react to boycott by Kennedy Center stars
Trump has yet to address the boycott publicly, but many of his MAGA allies have.
The center's new Trump-appointed President Richard Grenell recently told the New York Times that performers who aren't professional enough "will not be welcomed."
"In fact, we think it would be important to out those vapid and intolerant artists to ensure producers know who they shouldn't hire – and that the public knows which shows have political litmus tests to sit in the audience," he added.
During a discussion on CNN, conservative political strategist Scott Jennings also argued Trump's takeover is not political, and admonished "fragile" performers for having "the luxury to call in sick from politics."
Cover photo: Collage: Daniel Leal & Jim Watson / AFP